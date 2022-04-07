A truck driver who allegedly presented a forged driver's permit in his application for a pass to access the Port of Port of Spain, has been placed on bail.
Hemraj Ramjass, 50 of Digity Village, Debe, was charged with forgery of a Republic of Trinidad and Tobago Driver’s Permit and uttering of the said permit. He was placed on $60,000 bail by a justice of the peace on Wednesday.
The self-employed truck driver is expected to appear before a Port of Spain court on April 29, a post from the police’s social media page stated.
Officials at the Port of Port of Spain reported to the Fraud Squad, that on January 6, a man made an application for a pass to access the Port. In support of the application, he allegedly produced documents, including a Republic of Trinidad and Tobago driver’s permit. The documents were initially accepted as genuine, however, upon further verification, it was discovered that the permit was allegedly not issued by the Licensing Division of the Ministry of Transport.
An investigation into the matter was launched and the accused surrendered himself to officers at the Fraud Squad Office, Port of Spain, on Monday.
Investigations were supervised by Snr Supt Arlet Groome, Supt Rueben and Sgt Bassarath, while Ramjass was charged on Wednesday by acting Cpl Cummings.