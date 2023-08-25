A 35-year-old truck driver, who was arrested and charged with beating a pensioner to death during a robbery on July 8 appeared before a Couva magistrate yesterday.
Kellon Greene of William Street, Couva, was charged with the murder of 75-year-old Lutchman Bickram, which allegedly occurred at her home at Calcutta Road No 2, Freeport.
It was alleged that she was at home on July 7 when she was beaten and robbed by the accused. She was taken to hospital for treatment and died the next day.
Investigations were launched by the Region Three Homicide Bureau, which led to the suspect being arrested on August 20.
Greene was charged by PC Hosein on August 22, following advice received from the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions on that same date.
After appearing before Magistrate Alexander Prince, the matter was adjourned to September 20.