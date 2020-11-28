A truck stolen on Friday in San Juan was intercepted by police a few hours later in San Fernando. A 31-year old man from Santa Cruz was arrested.
Around 3.40 am, officers attached to the Southern Division Emergency Response Patrol (ERP) Unit received a report that a Kia
K2700 van, suspected to be stolen, was heading south along the Sir Solomon Hochoy Highway in the vicinity of Chaguanas.
Officers went to the Tarouba overpass around 4.10 am and observed the vehicle speeding along the highway. They pursued and intercepted the vehicle along the southbound lane of the highway in the vicinity of C3 Mall. The driver fled the truck but was apprehended a short distance away. He was taken to the Mon Repos Police Station.
Th Kia 2700 pickup van was stolen at around 3 am on Friday.