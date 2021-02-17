dd

The injured man being taken from the scene

A San Fernando man was critically injured in a hit and run accident on Tuesday night.

He was identified as Barry Hassan, aka Jaws.

Hassan, who had one arm, lives at Ragoo Village, Diamond.

He is the owner of a 'transport truck' and was walking towards it when struck by a speeding vehicle at around 8p.m.

The car, a gold coloured Nissan Tiida, did not stop.

An eyewitness told the Express that Hassan was thrown into the air, fell on the vehicle’s windscreen and then rolled onto the roadway. The driver then sped off.

“He was on the road, bleeding from his face and other parts of his body. Everyone ran to help him,” an eyewitness said.

The bleeding man was placed in the tray of a pickup van and taken to the San Fernando General Hospital.

The eyewitness said, “Everyone knows him. He works very hard picking up scrap iron to earn a living. He is a very helpful man.”

Police said the vehicle was later found abandoned along the Solomon Hochoy Highway.

