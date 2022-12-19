A truck driver was killed on Monday morning in an incident on the extension of the Solomon Hochoy Highway.
Clem Ramlal, 48, an employee of General Earth Movers, died at the scene of the crash.
Ramlal lived at Caroni Savannah Road in Charlieville.
A police report said that at around 9.15 a.m. Ramlal was driving a Nissan dump truck proceeding north along the South Oropouche – Mon Desir extension of the Solomon Hochoy highway when he experienced mechanical difficulties, and he lost control of the truck.
The truck flipped and when it landed on the road, Ramlal became partially pinned beneath him the cab area.
Motorists went to Ramlal’s assistance, and with the assistance of an excavator, the truck was lifted and Ramlal was removed.
Police officers of the Oropouche and Fyzabad police stations led by Insp Roland Ramlogan responded to the scene.
Paramedics of the Emergency Health Services found that there were no vital signs when they attended to Ramlal.
An autopsy is expected to be done this week.
This latest incident took the road fatality toll to 87.