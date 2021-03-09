A Las Lomas businessman was killed, and two employees injured in a drive-by shooting in Las Lomas on Tuesday.
The deceased was identified as Hammat George, 58, the owner of transport company HPKCO Transport Limited.
A police report said that George was at his business place at Janke Trace, Las Lomas Number Two with his workers Kester Felix, 27, another man, who was not identified.
At around 3 p.m. a grey Nissan Tida pulled up and the occupants opened fire, then sped off.
George was killed at the scene.
The two employees , sustained gunshot wounds to their legs.
Sgt King, PC Valley and others of the Las Lomas Police Post responded.