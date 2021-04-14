Indian High Commissioner to Trinidad and Tobago Arun Kumar Sahu, in handing over 40,0000 vaccines gifted to Trinidad and Tobago by the Indian Government, has urged that people trust the science and get vaccinated.
India's gift of 40,000 AstraZeneca vaccines arrived on an Amerijet aircraft which landed at the Piarco International Airport in Trinidad at 10.22 p.m. on Tuesday.
The consignment of Covid-19 vaccines donated by the Government of India was supposed to arrive on Monday but was delayed due to inclement weather.
"I urge all Trinbagonians to believe in science and take the vaccine if they are eligible and vaccines are available. It is our duty and responsibility to be safe and keep others safe," Sahu stated in release issued by the High Commission.
Sahu stated that India and Trinidad and Tobago share a long-friendly relationship, a similar history, culture and democratic value system.
This donation, he stated, is a reiteration of that long-standing relations.
The High Commissioner extended gratitude to both Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley and Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar who had written to India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi separately requesting vaccines.
"I thank Prime Minister Hon’ble Dr Keith Rowley and Foreign Minister Hon’ble Dr Amery Brown for conveying their appreciation to Prime Minister Hon’ble Shri Narendra Modi and External Affairs Minister Hon’ble Dr S. Jaishankar," stated Sahu.
"I also thank the Leader of Opposition, Mrs Kamla Persad-Bissesar, for her letter to Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Modi. We understand and value her sentiments. The people of India are proud of her achievements and struggle. Many in India look up to her as a beacon of women empowerment," he added.
The High Commissioner noted that in the last weeks, many individuals on the street, professionals, Diaspora organisations, public personalities, business establishments, NGOs and media have expressed their feelings either personally or through messages, emails and social media posts.
"Your warmth touched us. I assure you that a hand of friendship extended to India will always find reciprocity," he stated.
He further thanked the team comprising officials in the T&T Ministry of Health and Foreign and CARICOM Affairs and those in the High Commission, Ministry of External Affairs in New Delhi and others in India.
Sahu stated they worked diligently to put in place the necessary logistics so that the vaccines could reach Trinidad and Tobago at the earliest.
The Ministry of Foreign and Caricom Affairs also issued a release announcing the arrival of the Indian vaccines.
It stated that the vaccine gift was as a result of the "gracious response" from Modi to a letter sent by Rowley on February 23, 2021.
The release stated that this further strengthens the longstanding relationship between the Governments and people of both countries.
It stated that Foreign Affairs Minister Dr. Amery Browne officially received the donation from Sahu at the Piarco International Airport.
The release stated that Health Minister
Terrence Deyalsingh was present to witness the ceremonial handover of the vaccines.
The Ministry stated that these World Health Organisation (WHO) approved vaccines will be transferred to the Ministry of Health and added to the current stock of Covid-19 vaccines which are being used to inoculate the population.
"The Government of Trinidad and Tobago will continue its efforts to safeguard the health of the population, through the application of public health measures, including the provision of approved COVID-19 vaccines that are both safe and effective." stated the Ministry.