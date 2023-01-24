THE Sanatan Dharma Maha Sabha (SDMS) said yesterday it was seeking clarity from the Teaching Service Commission (TSC) as to why the religious heads of denominational schools have been summoned to a meeting, while education boards were left out.
The SDMS was responding to an invitation to meet on Thursday, January 26, issued by the TSC on January 19, as a row develops over the State’s role in the selection of teachers for primary level teachers at denominational schools.
The SDMS has declined to confirm attendance at the proposed meeting, ahead of receiving further details.
The SDMS also last week issued a pre-action protocol letter to the TSC and Ministry of Education citing an “unlawful and unconstitutional change to the method of recruiting (primary school) teachers”.
The Hindu organisation has since gained the support of other denominational boards with its claims that the ministry is attempting to alter the long-standing Concordat governing the separation of denominational schools, in that the changes would see denominational boards excluded from the primary teacher selection process.
The right of the boards to select teachers is mandated by the Concordat, a pre-Independence agreement signed between the Government and heads of the various denominations, which outlines that denominational boards of education would operate with subsidy from the Government.
Roman Catholic Archbishop Jason Gordon last week remarked on the issue, saying generations would be lost if denominational schools were discontinued.
SDMS general secretary, Vijay Maharaj, told the Express yesterday there was concern that members of the schools’ education boards were not included in Thursday’s meeting. He said there were questions as to what the TSC would want to discuss with the religious heads.
Details first
The letter of invitation issued by the TSC, which was shared with the media, was sent to the Dharmacharya of Trinidad and Tobago, Dr Rampersad Parasram.
The talks are set for 3 p.m. at the TSC’s Service Commissions Department at its Port of Spain office.
In its invitation, TSC chairman Dr Elizabeth Crouch stated the meeting was “to discuss issues surrounding the recruitment of primary school teachers”. Crouch said “we expect other head of denominations to be present and look forward to your esteemed presence”. Crouch has since denied the SDMS’ claims as “categorically untrue”.
In a letter of response on Monday, Maharaj notified the TSC that its invitation had been “passed to (the board) for consideration”.
The SDMS stated: “Respectfully, in light of the pre-action protocol letter issued by the SDMS and the structure of the SDMS, which has a board of education that treats with matters in relation to the appointment of teachers, could you kindly explain the purpose of the proposed meeting and the specific matters you wish to discuss?”
The letter said the SDMS had “no difficulty in meeting with any party which seeks to discuss any matter relative to education” but added:
“However, in light of the matters above, it may be more prudent that you supply sufficient particulars of the proposed meeting to enable the SDMS to consider same and consult its legal team.”
In its pre-action protocol letter last Thursday, the SDMS gave the Ministry of Education and the Teaching Service Commission 14 days to revert to the traditional method of selecting teachers for denominational schools or face further legal action.
The TSC has said its process remains transparent and allows eligible and qualified persons of the various denominations and faiths to apply for offices, as a consequence of an advertisement in the public domain.
The Commission has said the process remains consistent with legal and constitutional provisions and with the Concordat of 1960.
Delivering the homily at the 60th anniversary Mass of the St Dominic’s Penal RC School last week, Gordon said denominational schools were integral to the development of children.
“Many people believe that if the denominations got out of education, the nation would be better off,” Gordon stated one day after the SDMS’s pre-action protocol letter.
“Well I say to you, if you want to experiment, let us try. But my prediction is that in 50 or 60 years we would look back holding our head and recognising the colossal damage we would have done to three generations of children,” he said.