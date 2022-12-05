Majority State-owned TSTT said it is working with Guardian Media Ltd (GML) to resolve the issues resulting from the telecommunications company launching a mobile app for the FIFA 2022 Qatar World Cup.
In an article on November 20, 2022, GML retracted a story published the previous day under the headline ‘bmobile partners with Guardian Media, launches streaming app for 2022 Qatar World Cup’.
“Neither GML nor any of its partners hold exclusive streaming rights for the tournament,” according to the newspaper’s retraction, which added: “These rights are held on a non-exclusive basis by DirecTV and VertiCast Media Group and have been sublicensed to GML.”
The November 20 article explained that VertiCast is the regional rights holder for the World Cup, while in T&T GML holds exclusive free-to-air rights as well as non-exclusive broadband and mobile rights.
In an advertisement in the November 28 edition of the Express, DirecTV Latin America said FIFA had granted it the right to be the official broadcaster of the World Cup.
DirecTV Latin America said VertiCast acquired exclusive free-to-air, cable, broadband, IPTV and mobile distribution rights and non-exclusive radio rights to the World Cup from DirectTV Latin America, according to that company’s advertisement.
DirecTV Latin America also said that, as reported by VertiCast, GML acquired from VertiCast exclusive free-to-air and cable rights to the World Cup as well as non-exclusive broadband, mobile and radio rights.
DirectTV Latin America stated that no airings of live, delayed, repeat broadcasts and/or extended highlights of the World Cup are authorised “other than by DirecTV, VertiCast and GML in terms explained above.”
Asked to comment on the issue, CEO of TSTT, Lisa Agard said: “We are working with Guardian Media to reconcile the issues involving our launch of a mobile app for the FIFA World Cup.
“The issues surround the interpretation of what was acquired. While we resolve those issues—and in an effort not to run afoul of FIFA—TSTT decided to withdraw the mobile app,” which it had assumed was covered by its agreement with GML.
VertiCast CEO, Oliver McIntosh said he “did not realise that created a situation.”