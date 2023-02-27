TELECOMS provider TSTT suspects sabotage is what caused the damage to its network cables in South Trinidad for a second time.
The company said on Friday night that it is currently investigating a fire at a critical cable artery that has resulted in service interruptions to its customers.
TSTT said it is “deeply troubling that this is the second incident in approximately six months in this area”.
It took place at Cross Crossing in San Fernando.
In August 2022, vandals destroyed underground cables at the same site, resulting in $1 million in damage and extensive inconvenience to customers across the country, with concentrated impact in South Trinidad, TSTT said.
“An initial assessment by TSTT strongly indicates it was a malicious act. A fire appeared to have been set near this vital arm of our network infrastructure, resulting in extensive damage to network cables,” TSTT stated.
TSTT said the blaze has been contained and the company is assessing the impact to its infrastructure.
The company has also mobilised its crews and is working assiduously to restore service in the shortest time possible.
“Unfortunately, some customers in several parts of South Trinidad will experience a disruption to their mobile, fixed-line and broadband services,” it stated.
The company said it hopes the matter is investigated thoroughly.