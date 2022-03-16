Thirty Telecommunications Services of Trinidad and Tobago (TSTT) Estate Police Division officers will lose their jobs when the company completes its proposed restructuring process.
A 17-page letter sent by TSTT to the Estate Police Association (EPA) earlier this week responded to the association’s request to consult on the proposed restructuring.
TSTT confirmed in the letter that its proposal involves disbanding its current Health, Safety and Security Department, in which members of the association (estate constables, estate corporals and estate sergeants) are currently employed.
TSTT said that “regrettably, it is proposed that the current complement of estate constables, estate corporals, and estate sergeants who are not employed in the proposed new Safety, Security and Corporate Support Department would have to be separated from their employment with the company in consequence of being surplus”.
The company has previously said the proposed restructuring has been necessitated by several factors, including the economic conditions brought on by the Covid-19 pandemic; increased consumer adoption of digital applications; and the continued industry-wide trend of substitution of lower-margin data services in place of voice services.
EPA president Deryck Richardson confirmed that 30 officers would be sent home.
‘Replaced by private firm’
Richardson said the move was unsettling as the association and other employees in TSTT were being left in the dark as to when the restructuring process will begin.
He said a private security company will replace the estate police.
In a statement yesterday, Princes Town MP Barry Padarath said documents were dropped in his mailbox indicating the Estate Police Division will be replaced by a private security firm.
Padarath, who is the Opposition’s shadow minister of Public Utilities, argued the Government “was intent on privatising the public utilities sector while sending thousands of employees’ home”.
The Express contacted TSTT yesterday for comment on the EPA officers to be sent home and the private security company which is expected to replace these officers, however, the company declined comment.
The company referred the Express to its statement in February, which said: “TSTT subscribes to the principles of good faith consultation. These principles include observing the duty of the parties to speak to and share relevant details on the restructuring proposal directly with each other at the consultation table, and to refrain from conducting the consultations through public announcements and statements to the media. Once the consultation process is completed, TSTT will be pleased to answer such enquiries as it is at liberty to at that stage.”