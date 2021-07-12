The incoming tranche of 800,00 Sinopharm vaccines is scheduled to arrive in Trinidad and Tobago by Tuesday morning.
This was the announcement on Monday by Chinese ambassador to Trinidad Fang Qui via social media.
”Excited to update that the tranche of 800k doses of Sinopharm vaccines procured by the TT government are transiting in Milan, Italy as scheduled and are waiting to be transferred to TT. Look forward to the arrival of these vaccines tomorrow morning! Are you ready for your shots?”, was posted on Qui’s social media pages.
Photographs of large packages being loaded onto Air China aircrafts were posted with the announcement.