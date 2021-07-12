Pharma2

The incoming tranche of 800,00 Sinopharm vaccines is scheduled to arrive in Trinidad and Tobago by Tuesday morning.

This was the announcement on Monday by Chinese ambassador to Trinidad Fang Qui via social media.

Pharms1

”Excited to update that the tranche of 800k doses of Sinopharm vaccines procured by the TT government are transiting in Milan, Italy as scheduled and are waiting to be transferred to TT. Look forward to the arrival of these vaccines tomorrow morning! Are you ready for your shots?”, was posted on Qui’s social media pages.

Pharma3

Photographs of large packages being loaded onto Air China aircrafts were posted with the announcement.

Pharma4

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Abdulah: PM has moral obligation to sacrifice

Abdulah: PM has moral obligation to sacrifice

Leader of the Movement for Social Justice (MSJ) David Abdulah says the Prime Minister has a “moral obligation” to make a sacrifice while thousands of citizens are suffering during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Mark: No break for Rowley

Mark: No break for Rowley

IF Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley would like “a break” then the United National Congress (UNC) would be more than happy to give him a permanent one.

But that will only take place when Rowley and the PNM is eventually voted out of office, UNC Senator Wade Mark said yesterday.

Recommended for you