A TTPost courier on a delivery run was robbed at gunpoint of her vehicle on Thursday.
Two men sped off with her Nissan Note and left her standing on a street in Arouca.
A police report said that at around 6.45 p.m. the victim had just completed a delivery at Periwinkle Drive, Bon Air, driving her vehicle valued $55,000.
She was approached by two men, one armed with a firearm, who ordered her to exit her vehicle.
She became fearful and complied.
Both men jumped into the vehicle and sped off.
A report was made to the Arouca Police Station and PC Roopnarine is continuing investigations.