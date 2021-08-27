gunpoint

a man hand pointing a gun forward

 Charnsitr

A TTPost courier on a delivery run was robbed at gunpoint of her vehicle on Thursday. 

Two men sped off with her Nissan Note and left her standing on a street in Arouca.

A police report said that at around 6.45 p.m. the victim had just completed a delivery at Periwinkle Drive, Bon Air, driving her vehicle valued $55,000. 

She was approached by two men, one armed with a firearm, who ordered her to exit her vehicle. 

She became fearful and complied. 

Both men jumped into the vehicle and sped off. 

A report was made to the Arouca Police Station and PC Roopnarine is continuing investigations. 

Tags

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Recommended for you