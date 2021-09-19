TTL gets a new CEO

KURTIS Rudd, a former marketing vice-president at Prestige Holdings Ltd, has been selected as the new chief executive officer of Tourism Trinidad Limited (TTL).
The selection of Rudd was confirmed by Minister of Tourism Randall Mitchell who said he was advised by newly installed TTL chairman, Cliff Hamilton that Rudd has formally accepted the offer of employment.
Sources close to the appointment indicated, Rudd is expected to take up his new position tomorrow.
Heidi Alert who had been acting as CEO since 2019, returns to her substantive position of Manager, Destination Development.
Rudd worked as a Trinidad Express photographer before going into marketing, working at Prestige Holdings Limited, as regional brand and communications manager at Shell Caribbean and Central America, and at other local and regional companies in the Caribbean.
He topped a list of 81 applicants for the job.
Of the short-listed candidates, he scored the highest with 93 points compared to his nearest competitor, who scored 70.
The minimum requirement for the post is a Master's Degree in Business, Tourism or Marketing with ten years of senior management experience.
Rudd also has a Master of Business Administration (MBA) – in general management from Henley Management College, a diploma in public relations and advertising, among other qualifications and considerable senior management experience in developing and implementing strategic plans and organisational transformation.
Tourism insiders say that the recruitment process was completed under Howard Chin Lee's tenure as chairman of the board, which included multiple rounds of interviews and psychometric tests.
Rudd’s appointment was then ratified Hamilton.
After the expiration of the board, Howard Chin Lee gave up his chairmanship to focus on personal business, which made way for Hamilton to take the reins of the company who is now overseeing a smooth transition between Alert and Rudd.
The source also indicated that with Hamilton as chairman of the board and Rudd as incoming chief executive officer, along Minister Mitchell, a way forward is being charted for the revival, resurgence and growth of the tourism industry.
In July 2019, TTL shot into the spotlight after then chief executive officer, Camille Campbell was fired after six months in the position.