Marijuana allegedly imported from Venezuela, with a street value of over $195,000 was seized and two men arrested by police officers on Thursday.
Officers of the Port of Spain Gang and Intelligence Unit made significant inroads into a cross-border drug trafficking operation, a post to the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service (TTPS) social media page stated. The officers received information about an impending drug transaction at a house at Beetham Gardens and that a nearby house was being used to distribute illegal narcotics.
Search warrants were executed at the houses and a Nissan Wingroad which was parked to the front of the house was also searched. Police found four packets with marijuana and two men from Chinapoo Road, Morvant were arrested, the post said.
The marijuana weighed approximately 2.17 kilogrammes with a street value of $195,066. The operation was coordinated by Snr Supt Neil Brandon-John and supervised by ASP Walker.
Investigations are continuing.