As the borders restrictions are set to be lifted on Saturday, the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service has issued an advisory for the public travelling to and from the airport during the State of Emergency and curfew hours.
In a statement, the TTPS said that members of the public are advised that if they are required to pick up arriving passengers at Piarco International Airport during the curfew period, the arriving passengers should send the following via the cell phone:
(1) A copy of the flight information.
(2) A copy of the passport showing the photo, or any another document to support their arrival in the country to the person who will be receiving them at the airport.
The TTPS says the same applies to persons travelling out of the country and need to be on the road during the curfew hours.
This information can then be presented to any police officer who may stop and ask about their movement during the curfew period.
At present, the curfew hours are 9 pm to 5 am daily.
Persons requiring emergency assistance during curfew hours are asked to contact the Operational Command Centre at the following hotline numbers:
480-2000/612-3876/684-5730/684-5076/684-5035 and 684-5233.