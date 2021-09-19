Five men and five women who were seen liming on the Mayaro/ Manzanilla beach, have been charged by officers of the Mayaro Police Station with being on a beach for recreational purposes contrary to the Public Health Regulations.
During a roving road check exercise in the Mayaro district on Saturday, officers of the Mayaro Criminal Investigation Department (CID), saw several persons liming on the edges of the Mayaro/Manzanilla Beach.
They were all arrested and subsequently charged by Pc Meighoo and Pc Mohammed. Those charged were named.
The exercise was coordinated by Inspector Ramkissoon and supervised by Ag/Sgt Hazel, Ag. Cpl Neaves and Ag Cpl Flores.