beach

Five men and five women who were seen liming on the Mayaro/ Manzanilla beach, have been charged by officers of the Mayaro Police Station with being on a beach for recreational purposes contrary to the Public Health Regulations.

During a roving road check exercise in the Mayaro district on Saturday, officers of the Mayaro Criminal Investigation Department (CID), saw several persons liming on the edges of the Mayaro/Manzanilla Beach.

They were all arrested and subsequently charged by Pc Meighoo and Pc Mohammed. Those charged were named.

The exercise was coordinated by Inspector Ramkissoon and supervised by Ag/Sgt Hazel, Ag. Cpl Neaves and Ag Cpl Flores.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

TTL gets a new CEO

TTL gets a new CEO

KURTIS Rudd, a former marketing vice-president at Prestige Holdings Ltd, has been selected a…

+2
Courts may have to step in today

Courts may have to step in today

IF by midday today the Police Service Commission (PolSC) does not withdraw its suspension letter preventing Gary Griffith from returning to duty as acting Police Commissioner, then the courts will get ­involved.

Recommended for you