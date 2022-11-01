The public is being warned by the police to be extra vigilant when conducting transactions arising from advertisements on social media.
Acting Superintendent Edwards of the North Eastern Division said, “While an online marketplace, such as the one on Facebook can provide a seemingly great opportunity to find affordable, new and second-hand items, as with any kind of business deal arranged online, it’s important to proceed with care and conduct due diligence before entering into any transaction.”
Edwards added, “People are always on the lookout for deals, and as the Christmas season approaches, there are many unscrupulous criminals who intend to take advantage of persons.”
He advised people to refrain from going to questionable areas, especially alone or at night, to conduct online deals. “If it feels like a steal of a deal, you’re the one who may get robbed,” the superintendent said.
This warning comes following an anti-crime exercise that led to the arrest of seven suspects.
The exercise was conducted by members of the North Eastern Division Task Force (NEDTF) between 2 p.m. and 5 p.m, on Monday, in the Morvant area.
The officers acted on information received relative to a number of robberies in the Never Dirty, Morvant area, stemming from Facebook Marketplace advertisements offering items for sale.
The officers went to two shops and a residence located in the area, where they found and seized several electronic devices, which will be further analysed by the Cyber Crime Unit.
Seven suspects aged 18 to 29 were arrested during the exercise.
Edwards advised the victims of the robberies, to call the Morvant police station at 624-3737 to arrange a viewing of the stolen items which were recovered.
The exercise was spearheaded by Acting Supt Edwards, ASP Singh, coordinated by Insp Bharath and acting sergeant Martin and supervised by acting corporals Ramkissoon and George.
Investigations are continuing.