In an update this afternoon headlined "Pockets of Disturbances and Traffic in Port-of-Spain" police said they detained several people.
"The Trinidad and Tobago Police Service (TTPS) advises that all debris on the East and Westbound lanes of the Beetham Highway is cleared and lanes have been reopened to vehicles.
TTPS and Defence Force personnel were immediately deployed into the capital city earlier today to quell various protest actions on the Beetham Highway, Nelson Street, Duncan Street and other surrounding areas.
The TTPS along with the Defence Force continues to monitor and regulate the roadways to ensure the safety and security of all road users."
However, there remains residual traffic around the Queen’s Park Savannah and Lady Young Road, said the police.
Police are currently deployed to aid in alleviating traffic in these areas.