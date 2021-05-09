The Trinidad and Tobago Police Service has advised that because of the increasing number of Covid-19 infections within the police service and nationwide, the TTPS has deferred the resumption of the Certificate of Character (COC) service until May 23.
The CoC service was expected to return to the public on Monday after a disruption of two months.
However, in a TTPS statement on Sunday, Commissioner of Police Gary Griffith said a large number of police officers contracted the Covid-19 in recent times.
The CoP noted that as a result of the infections, a larger number of police officers have been sent on quarantine.
He said in an attempt to protect the health of police officers and the civilian staff, he has decided to defer the resumption of the CoC service until May 23, in line with the restrictions in the updated Public Health Regulations.
Commissioner Griffith has asked members of the public who applied for a COC to be patient as the deferral can protect the health of police officers and the public who they serve.
In cases of emergency, where a CoC is needed before May 23, applications can be sent directly to the Commissioner of Police.
The public will be kept updated through the various TTPS social media platforms.