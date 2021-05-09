COC

The Trinidad and Tobago Police Service has advised that because of the increasing number of Covid-19 infections within the police service and  nationwide, the TTPS has deferred the resumption of the Certificate of Character (COC) service until May 23.

The CoC service was expected to return to the public on Monday after a disruption of two months.

However, in a TTPS statement on Sunday, Commissioner of Police Gary Griffith said a large number of police officers contracted the Covid-19 in recent times.

The CoP noted that as a result of the infections, a larger number of police officers have been sent on quarantine.

He said in an attempt to protect the health of police officers and the civilian staff, he has decided to defer the resumption of the CoC service until May 23, in line with the restrictions in the updated Public Health Regulations.

Commissioner Griffith has asked members of the public who applied for a COC to be patient as the deferral can protect the health of police officers and the public who they serve.

In cases of emergency, where a CoC is needed before May 23, applications can be sent directly to the Commissioner of Police.

The public will be kept updated through the various TTPS social media platforms.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

COVID KILLS ‘THE BEAST’

COVID KILLS ‘THE BEAST’

Covid-19 has toppled a giant — local bodybuilding icon Lawrence “The Beast” Marshall.

Health officials confirmed to the Express yesterday that Marshall presented to the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex (EWMSC) in Mt Hope on Friday very ill.

He was admitted and tested positive for the Covid-19 virus.

Marshall, 57, also had co-morbidities as he had previously suffered heart and kidney ailments.

Warning from senator over too many illegals

Warning from senator over too many illegals

Venezuelans are illegally flocking to Trinidad and sending messages for their relatives to brave the waters and join, because when they are held they are not being deported but allowed to stay, claims Opposition Senator Damian Lyder.

‘PM should take Chinese vaccine’

‘PM should take Chinese vaccine’

Opposition MP Dr Roodal Moonilal has challenged Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley to take the Sinopharm Covid-19 vaccine to show his confidence in the jab.

Moonilal made the call on the heels of criticisms after he warned people to be cautious about being used as “guinea pigs” for the Chinese vaccine, which only has emergency-use approval.

Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh has knocked Moonilal, stating that the Sinopharm Covid-19 vaccine is safe and has undergone a rigorous assessment by the World Health Organisation (WHO).

7 charges for rape of runaway teenager

7 charges for rape of runaway teenager

A man who allegedly raped a 13-year-old runaway girl staying at his home has been arrested by police.

The girl was rescued by police and taken into the care and custody of the Child Protection Unit (CPU) of the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service (TTPS).

Fearless nursing students want to graduate

Fearless nursing students want to graduate

Final year nursing students at the College of Science, Technology and Applied Arts of Trinidad and Tobago (COSTAATT) in San Fernando say they are being denied their right to graduate and progress by the school’s administration.