The police service has responded to a social media post that officers failed to act following reports that a three-year-old child was raped and the mother beaten over the weekend.
It stated that the Duncan Village alleged child abuse is under investigation and claims of inaction by police are false.
The Trinidad and Tobago Police Service (TTPS) said on Wednesday that, “A post has been circulating on social media alleging that the TTPS has been negligent in treating with an alleged incident involving the rape of a child and the assault of a woman. The post also claims that several persons in the vicinity of the alleged incident made several reports to the TTPS without any response by our officers.”
The TTPS however stated that it treats issues of child abuse, sexual abuse and gender-based violence with the utmost urgency.
It added that it conducted its internal investigations and discovered that the claims of dereliction of duty, as alluded to in the post, are false. “Our records indicate that a report was made last Saturday at the San Fernando police station by a woman who stated that her child was touched by a man. However, there were no allegations made regarding sex or sexual intercourse. The woman also stated that she was not assaulted by the man.
“A statement was taken by WPC Sanjan of the San Fernando police station, the report was referred to the Child Protection Unit and the matter is currently under investigation,” the TTPS said.
It was further stated that the police investigated the claims made in the post that proprietors of nearby businesses also placed several calls to the police to report the matter but, “no one came”.
The TTPS said, “Officers visited the area and inquired if the persons named in the post called the police and they all denied the claim. The persons also claimed that they heard a commotion coming from the premises where the alleged crime occurred, but they were not intimately aware of the details of the matter.”