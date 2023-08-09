Fifty-eight road traffic deaths have occurred in this country thus far for 2023.
For the same period in 2022 there were 62.
The Trinidad and Tobago Police Service (TTPS) Road Safety Coordinator Sgt Brent Batson, noted that although there has been a decrease, reckless driving patterns which endanger not only the drivers but their passengers and other road users, continue to be seen.
The TTPS is appealing to drivers to exercise greater care and caution on the nation’s roads. Two people died in vehicular accidents on Monday.
Around 1.30 a.m. officers from the St Margaret’s police station responded to an accident along Hermitage Road, Claxton Bay where a silver Hyundai Tucson crashed onto a concrete wall. The driver, Terell Brown, 33 of Claxton Bay, received fatal injuries in the collision.
Also, around 10.40 p.m. driver Amrit Nowbut, 42 of Sangre Grande, was killed when, in his white Nissan AD Wagon, he attempted to overtake traffic along the Eastern Main Road, Valencia and collided head-on with a 25-seater red band maxi taxi driven by Sanjeev Kallian, 42 of Sangre Grande. Nowbut succumbed to his injuries on the scene, while Kallian was taken to the Sangre Grande Hospital with serious injuries.
Batson said, “Two more families have lost their loved ones unnecessarily in tragedies which need not occur if drivers would have been more cautious and responsible on the roadways. Although we are lower in road traffic deaths compared to last year, we continue to witness reckless driving patterns which endanger not only the drivers themselves but their passengers and other road users.”
He added that, “Alcohol impaired drivers continue to pose a major risk on the road network. For the last month, highway patrol teams have arrested and charged 48 drivers for DUI offences and even more disturbing, is the high breathalyser reading being obtained by drivers, with many being two or three times over the legal limit.”
Senior Superintendent of the Traffic & Highway Patrol Branch, Clint Arthur, also lamented the fact that the months of April, May and June saw an increase in road traffic deaths, although officers from this unit have been engaged in a sustained effort in traffic enforcement.
The Branch has been continuously responding to road traffic accidents on the highway which are often caused by poor driver judgement, especially by following vehicles too closely and cutting in on drivers when attempting to overtake or change lanes. He said, “Drivers need to understand there are only two lanes on the Sir Solomon Hochoy Highway and with the volume of vehicles on the roadways, the reduced capacity means there will always be some traffic especially in peak hours. There is nowhere to go … it just requires patience, the goal is to reach your destination safely.”
Arthur added that, “Many of these traffic accidents on the highways are caused by impatient, inattentive, selfish drivers and this often leads to additional hours of traffic as police, fire and EMS often need to assist injured persons or remove immobilized vehicles from the roadway.”
Arthur also highlighted that when police have to respond to these preventable incidents, they divert critical resources from anti-crime operations. He said, “Depending upon the seriousness of the crash, patrol officers may have to stay on a collision scene for hours until a body is removed or the roadway is deemed safe for reopening. These are resources we would rather be engaged in anti-crime road check duties. Although we are appealing to drivers to obey the rules and regulations governing the roadways, I have met with my command team with the goal to increase road policing operations both along the highways and within the divisional main roads.”