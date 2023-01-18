A man was arrested and five firearms were seized by police officers on Tuesday.
An AR-15 rifle which was loaded with a magazine containing four rounds of 5.56 ammunition, was recovered when officers of the Northern Division executed a search warrant at the home of a male suspect, during an intelligence-led exercise in the Malabar area.
Tuesday's exercise was coordinated by ACP Mystar, Snr Supt Francis, Supt Kissoonlal, spearheaded by ASP Pitt and Insps Jugmohan and Davidson and included officers of the Malabar Criminal Investigations Department and Malabar police station.
In a separate exercise, officers of the Central Division conducted an exercise between 4:30 am and 7 a.m. on Tuesday during which they executed a search warrant at the Longdenville, Chaguanas home of a male suspect.
The search resulted in one Luger pistol loaded with two rounds of ammunition being found. The suspect who was in the house at the time of the exercise was arrested.
The same party of officers then went to a forested area off Ravine Sable Road, where they conducted a search and found one black Air Rifle.
And officers of the Inter-Agency Task Force conducted an exercise in the Port of Spain Division, during which they found and seized five pounds of marijuana, at 6th Street, Beetham Gardens.
The officers then went to Spring Side Avenue, where they found a Smith and Wesson revolver loaded with three rounds of ammunition, a Taurus pistol, two magazines and 23 rounds of ammunition hidden under a heap of garbage.
Investigations are ongoing.