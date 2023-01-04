Five illegal firearms have been seized by the police and two people have been arrested.
Acting Commissioner of Police, Erla Christopher said, “There has been no let-up from those set on committing crimes, similarly the TTPS has not, and will not back down, we will review our strategies, intensify efforts, and do what is necessary to keep law-abiding citizens safe. Firearms do the most damage, so removing illegal firearms from communities remains a top priority.”
She added that she knows officers are ready to face the challenges of the new year, and pledged her support to the officers, as she urged them to stay focused to build on this early success.
Between January 1st and 3rd, officers seized five illegal firearms and a quantity of ammunition, which resulted in the arrest of two people.