Forty illegal firearms have been seized by the police for the month of February.
Six were found on Thursday, including an AR-15 rifle and AK-47.
Three of the firearms, along with varying quantities of ammunition, were seized during exercises conducted in the North Central Division.
Around 5.15 p.m. officers received information and went to Tunapuna Road, Tunapuna. There, they intercepted a white Nissan B12 vehicle, with three occupants. Two ran away and escaped, leaving the front seat passenger in the car.
When the officers searched the vehicle, they found one AR-15 rifle, with a magazine loaded with 14 rounds of 5.56 ammunition in the back seat. The officers took possession of the illegal items, arrested a 23-year-old man from Valencia, and are currently searching for the two other suspects.
In another incident, around 3.30 p.m. Emergency Response Patrol (ERP) officers were on exercise duty along San Pedro Road, Maracas, St. Joseph, when constable Murray saw a man with a firearm in his right hand. The man looked in the direction of the marked police vehicle, turned, and ran away.
Murray pursued him and saw the suspect toss a black object resembling a firearm, into the nearby bushes. With the assistance of other officers, the suspect was detained.
Officers from the Maracas St Joseph police station were contacted, to render assistance, and a search was conducted in the nearby bushy area. While searching along the edge of a river, constable Alleyne found a firearm, fitted with one magazine, containing ten rounds of nine-millimetre ammunition. Alleyne, of the Maracas St. Joseph police station is continuing enquiries.
When police interviewed the suspect, they received information about the location of another firearm. The officers then went to a bushy area where they retrieved another pistol, and 11 rounds of nine-millimetre ammunition.
Later in the day, around 7.30 p.m, officers received information and went to a bushy area along the Maracas Royal Road, Lluengo Village. There, they discovered one firearm fitted with a magazine, and one round of nine millimetre ammunition. Constable De Suze of the Maracas St Joseph police station is continuing enquiries.
Across in the North Eastern Division, a search warrant was executed for firearms and ammunition at a residence at Industrial Lane, Morvant. A bucket which contained one Micro Draco 7.62 mm x 39 mm AK-47 firearm fitted with a double magazine containing 53 rounds of 7.62 millimetre ammunition was found.
Constable Kissoon seized the items, arrested a 28-year-old man and conveyed him, along with the illegal items, to the San Juan police station to be processed and charged.
Also, around mid-day constables Ramjattan, Eligon, and Rambhajan responded to a report of a man armed with a firearm at Lady Hailes Avenue, San Fernando, in the Southern Division.
Upon arrival, Ramjattan observed a man brandishing a firearm. The officers instructed him to drop the weapon and he complied. The 19-year-old suspect was arrested and the officers seized one Beretta nine millimetre pistol fitted with an extended magazine containing 14 rounds of ammunition. Ramjattan is conducting enquiries.