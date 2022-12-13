A firearm and six rounds of ammunition were found by police officers who responded to a report of men carrying weapons in St James on Monday.
Upon receiving the information, officers of the Western Division Task Force went to Upper Aboud Circular, St James, where they began a search on foot in the hillside of the community.
Shortly afterward, they saw four men running from a wooden shed, a post to the police's social media page stated. The officers chased after them, but the suspects were able to escape.
A further search in the tracks and footpath of the area, led the police to find a pistol with six rounds of .40 calibre of ammunition, hidden amongst a pile of wood.
The matter is still being actively pursued, the police's post said.