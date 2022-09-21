Police officers recovered loaded guns in Port of Spain and Brasso Seco and several people were arrested for various offences throughout divisions.
A post to the police’s social media page stated that on Monday, officers of the North Eastern Division discovered a Glock pistol loaded with two rounds of ammunition in the Brasso Seco area.
Also, officers of the Inter-Agency Task Force (IATF) conducted a crime eradication operation around 3.30 p.m., on Tuesday during which they went to St. Paul Street, Port of Spain, where they found a pistol loaded with a magazine containing 17 rounds of ammunition.
IATF officers also recovered a vehicle which was previously reported stolen and arrested one suspect in connection with the incident, the police’s post said.
The officers were on mobile patrol around 1.50 p.m. on Tuesday when, acting on information, they went to Eastern Quarry, Laventille, where they saw two men with the chassis of a silver Nissan B14 motor vehicle.
The suspect who is from the area was held, while the search continues for the other man.
In an exercise in the Southern Division, officers conducting investigations into a report of larceny from the person, arrested two suspects on Tuesday.
The men, a 38-year-old of Morvant and a 49-year-old of Laventille were held after a female victim reported that her cellular phone was stolen from her possession on Saturday. The cellular phone was successfully recovered during the exercise, the post stated.
In the Central Division, a 36-year-old Couva man was arrested by officers of the Central Division Gang Unit in connection with robberies in the Freeport area.
Also, in the South-Western Division, seven people were arrested for various offences including trafficking in marijuana, use of obscene language and robbery during an anti-crime exercise conducted in the Siparia area between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. on Tuesday, the police's post added.