A crime fighting plan is being implemented by the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service (TTPS) to curb incidents of shoplifting at supermarkets and other businesses, says National Security Minister Fitzgerald Hinds.
This, he said, included police patrols targeting particular vehicle types generally known for engaging in criminal activity, analysing crime trends in and around supermarkets and building a strong partnership with the Supermarkets Association and its members.
Hinds was responding to a question posed by UNC Senator Wade Mark in the Senate on Tuesday.
He said the TTPS had taken note of a request by the Supermarkets Association for increased police patrols.
He said, “The TTPS continues to review the existing policies and to strategise in an effort to reduce all crimes inclusive of shoplifting. The TTPS has noted the request made by the Supermarkets Association for more police patrols in an attempt to curb the incidence of shoplifting at supermarkets. The TTPs through enhanced stakeholder engagements will continue to partner in matters aimed at preventing criminal activities in communities across the country.”
According to Hinds, the plan included stop and search exercises, with scheduled operations within divisions paying particular attention to the business areas where supermarkets are located.
He said the TTPS will implement active directive patrols focused on business areas. “These active directed patrols are mandated to make public places a focal point, inclusive of business districts. Some operations are being intensified to target particular vehicle types and prolific offenders that are generally known to the police for engaging in that particular type of activities with a view to stymie those occurrences,” he said.
Hinds said the TTPS was also seeking to enhance its relationship with stakeholders, including the supermarket operators regarding the reporting of crime and criminality. This, he said, will promote joint responsibility between them as citizens and the TTPS for crime prevention, detection and problem solving.
The plan, he said, was to foster structured and informal interactions through station council meeting and community meetings. And among the topics, eh said, would be the use of closed-circuit television cameras.
Hinds said business owners would be advised by the TTPS on security high priced items and private security.
“The TTPS undertakes continued analysis of crime trends paying particular attention to offenses that occurred within and around supermarkets. Crime analysts within the police division will be tasked with analysing the reported trends from which the TTPS will develop further strategies to dismantle and circumvent shoplifting at the nation’s supermarkets,” he said.
Hinds, however, was unable to say how many of these meetings were held since the issued was raised by the Supermarkets Association.