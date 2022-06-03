One day after a 17-year-old pupil of Pentecostal Light and Life Foundation High School in Tobago threatened to return with a gun and shoot up the school, the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service (TTPS) has indicated there are policies in place to treat with such incidents.
While he hoped these would never have to be enacted, TTPS public information officer Sheridon Hill told the media yesterday, during a news conference at the Police Administration Building in Port of Spain, that the Police Service has “major incident response” plans in place for several possible crimes and incidents, including school shootings.
“We have major incident plans...there are certain well-established policies for major incidents in Trinidad and Tobago. The TTPS has its role and other stakeholders have their roles to perform. And, of course, we are concerned about these incidents, and we certainly hope they don’t occur here, but we will pay particular attention to our schools here, especially in light of that recent report,” Hill said.
According to police reports, the pupil attended school on Tuesday and threatened the examiner after sitting the CSEC (Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate) English exam. It is alleged he behaved disrespectfully and was disruptive.
He was debarred from entering the school compound on Wednesday, based on his behaviour and threats made to kill teachers.
His mother denied her son had threatened particular individuals, but acknowledged he had threatened the school itself.
Police Insp Dexter Miller told the Express he was contacted by school officials and School Supervisor III Sherry Ann Rollocks-Hackett, whom he advised on the way forward.
“Officials were guided to make a report to the police and the security at the school. Police officers visited the school on Wednesday. There would be an intervention along with the Children’s Authority,” Miller said.
Pastor Glenroy Frank, chairman of the board of Pentecostal Light and Life Foundation High School, told the Express the report is being actively looked into.
Firearms in schools
With regard to reports that armed security guards were seen outside a school in St James that the son of a Government minister attends, Hill said there was no law against armed guards being on school compounds.
“I’m not aware of any law which prevents someone from going into a school with a firearm. Of course, it’s not something we encourage for the holders of firearm user licences (FULs). We believe that they will act responsibly, and even so, we still advise them to act responsibly in the areas that they visit with their licensed weapons.
“We acknowledge that there may be occasions where persons with FULs will have to visit several public areas, including schools and so on. But we encourage FUL holders to act responsibly with their firearms,” Hill said.