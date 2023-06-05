The Trinidad and Tobago Police Service (TTPS), on Monday, extended condolences to the family, friends and colleagues of Triston Christopher Mc Williams.
Mc Williams died on May 30, while being rushed for medical attention after being involved in a road traffic accident.
He was described in a TTPS social media post as a dedicated officer.
Mc Williams, 26, gave seven years of service to Trinidad and Tobago after enlisting on November 10, 2016. “He was attached to the Inter Agency Task Force (IATF) and will be fondly remembered by his friends and colleagues as a brother to all, a gentle soul who was loved by all,” the post said.
It added that he was a team player who show no bias and who always ensured that everyone around him was in good spirits. He was described by his batch as a professional, straightforward and respectful person whose efforts had a tremendous impact on the operations of the IATF.
He leaves to mourn his parents, Sgt Christopher Mc Williams and Tricia Mc Williams, five siblings and his girlfriend.
Commissioner of Police, Erla Christopher and the Executive of the TTPS extended condolences to his family, friends and colleagues.