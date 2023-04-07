Missing three

Missing: (l-r) Robert James Sooran, Shantel Knights and Vikash Charles.

Assistance is being sought by the police for the public to help locate:

- Robert James Sooran, 72 of Malgretoute Road, Princes Town. He was last seen on April 4 and was reported missing to the Princes Town police station.

Sooran is of mixed descent, five feet, seven inches tall, medium built and brown in complexion. He was last seen wearing a blue sweater and blue jacket with a pair of blue jeans. Anyone with information on his whereabouts, can call the Princes Town police station at 655-2231.

- Shantel Knights, 25 of Curepe. She was last seen on April 1 and was reported missing to the St Joseph police station.

Shantel is of African descent, medium built and brown in complexion. She was last seen wearing a white shirt with a pair of camouflage pants. Anyone with information on her whereabouts, can call the St Joseph police station at 662-4038.

- Vikash Charles, 22 of Cumuto Road, Cumuto, was last seen on April 3 and was reported missing to the Cumuto police station.

Vikash is of East Indian descent, five feet, six inches tall, light brown in complexion and slim built. He was last seen wearing a pair of white jeans and a white sweater. Anyone with information on his whereabouts, can call the Cumuto police station at 643-9357.

In all instances, the police can also be reached at 800-TIPS, 555, 999 ,911 or any police station.

