TTPS: Help find them

Two missing

Missing: Katifah Abraham and Luis Tovar.

The public’s help is being sought by the police to locate Katifah Abraham and Luis Tovar who were reported missing in separate instances.

Katifah, 16, of Riverside Court, Ready Mix Road, Arima, was last seen at 6.30 a.m. on May 1 and was reported missing to the Carenage police station.

Katifah is of African descent, five feet, five inches tall and dark brown in complexion. Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call the Arima police station at 667-3563.

Tovar of Sidney Street, Rio Claro, was last seen at 8 a.m. on April 28 and reported missing to the Rio Claro police station.

He is of Spanish descent, five feet, seven inches tall and light brown in complexion. He was last seen wearing a blue t-shirt, a pair of ¾ jeans and a pair of black slippers. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the Rio Claro police station at 644-2332

In both cases, the police can also be contacted at 800-TIPS, 555, 999, 911 or through any police station.

