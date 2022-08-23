The Trinidad and Tobago Police Service says it is actively pursuing leads that would result in the arrest of the individuals involved in a robbery on Saturday in the Central Division, and all other like reports in which the perpetrators were allegedly dressed in police wear.
In a statement today, police advised that during any situation where a firearm is being used to threaten one’s life, "persons should as much as possible comply with instructions given, to minimize injury or loss of life".
"When approached by an armed individual, if there is an opportune time so to do, you can place an immediate call to 999, leave the call running and during the call mention your location and the type of vehicle the persons are using, don't hang up the phone."
Persons can also call the police station in their district or any police station.
Additionally, if members of the public should see any suspicious persons and vehicles traversing the area, they can call 999 and relay the information to the police.
The public is also advised that on most occasions where police officers execute search warrants at a home, marked police vehicles, with sirens and flashing lights are used.
Additionally, officers dressed in grey and blue uniform also form part of the exercise. TTPS issued badges are worn by officers and police officers who are known in the area and have long standing relationship within the community are also present to give legitimacy to the exercise.
Persons are reminded that it is an offence to impersonate a police officer.
According to Section 62 of the Police Service Act Chapter 15:01:
A person, other than a police officer, who without the written
authority of the Commissioner –
(a)puts on or assumes, either in whole or in part, the
uniform, name, designation or description of a police
officer, or a uniform, name, or designation, resembling
and intended to resemble the uniform, name or
designation of a police officer; or
(b)in any way pretends to be a police officer for any
purpose which he would not by the law be entitled to do
of his own authority.
is liable on summary conviction to a fine of thirty thousand
dollars and to imprisonment for three years