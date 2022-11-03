The Trinidad and Tobago Police Service (TTPS) has extended condolences following the death of corporal Susan Duncan-Thomas.
Duncan-Thomas, 57, was killed in a vehicular accident after a van crossed the median near the Harmony Hall overpass along the Solomon Hochoy Highway on October 26, and slammed into her car.
A post to the police’s social media page stated that Duncan-Thomas enlisted in the TTPS on October 1 1998 and retired in 2018. She then served as a Special Reserve Police from March 11 2020.
Cpl Greenidge of the Community Oriented Police Section, Northern Division remembered Duncan-Thomas as the ‘matriarch’ of the section in the Northern Division, noting that she was a very knowledgeable officer who did not hesitate to share with anyone with whom she was in contact.
The beloved corporal will also be remembered by her peers as an officer who always had a way of saying the right words, to make everything better. Her passion for life and the way she cared about everyone’s well-being has left an indelible mark on all of her friends and colleagues, the police’s post said.
She was also remembered as one with a keen eye for detail.
Cpl Duncan-Thomas has left to mourn her three children and five grandchildren. Acting Commissioner of Police Mc Donald Jacob and the Executive members of the TTPS extended condolences to her family, friends and colleagues.