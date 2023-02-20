The police service on Monday boasted of an incident free Jouvert.
In a release, Commissioner of Police Erla Christopher, said she was extremely pleased with the combined efforts of all ten divisions to ensure that there were no major incidents and that revellers and spectators were kept safe during the morning’s activities.
She added that meticulous planning and preparations, training and ramped up anti-crime and road traffic exercises, such as Operation Grand Slam and SOCA, in the lead up to Carnival 2023, have delivered expected results.
With zero reported incidents across the Divisions, CoP Christopher said officers will continue their heightened presence and anti-crime operations across the country over the next two days to ensure the entire Carnival period remains safe.
She joined her officers on duty in the Port of Spain and Northern Divisions during Jouvert Celebrations.