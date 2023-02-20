CoP Erla Christopher during Jouvert

Photo from TTPS social media page. 

The police service on Monday boasted of an incident free Jouvert.

In a release, Commissioner of Police Erla Christopher, said she was extremely pleased with the combined efforts of all ten divisions to ensure that there were no major incidents and that revellers and spectators were kept safe during the morning’s activities.

She added that meticulous planning and preparations, training and ramped up anti-crime and road traffic exercises, such as Operation Grand Slam and SOCA, in the lead up to Carnival 2023, have delivered expected results.

With zero reported incidents across the Divisions, CoP Christopher said officers will continue their heightened presence and anti-crime operations across the country over the next two days to ensure the entire Carnival period remains safe.

She joined her officers on duty in the Port of Spain and Northern Divisions  during Jouvert Celebrations.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Teen sisters missing

Teen sisters missing

The police service is seeking the public’s help to locate missing sisters Ciara Logan and Na…

An inspiration to the end

An inspiration to the end

Mitera Balkaran’s battle with cancer is over.

The 33-year-old mechanical engineer succumbed to her illness and died early on Saturday morning at San Fernando General Hospital after landing in Trinidad about two weeks prior.

The Express was informed by Balkaran’s family that she had passed away, and her husband Konstantin told her followers of the news by posting a video on Balkaran’s TikTok page on Saturday.

Revellers hit the road

Revellers hit the road

TRINIDAD AND Tobago will today open the gates to the post-pandemic Greatest Show on Earth with thousands of revellers hitting the streets for two days of masquerading that will showcase traditional ole mas as well as modern costumes.

While Carnival Tuesday will see masqueraders across the country in full costume, Carnival Monday now holds its own, as “Monday wear” fashion also takes the stage.

The feteing season began in January, but many visitors from around the world started arriving in T&T two weeks ago to experience different activities leading up to the festival.

We’re ready, says Carnival security chief

We’re ready, says Carnival security chief

THERE will be security capacity to handle anything the Merry Monarch throws at them.

Carnival Gold Commander ACP Collis Hazel was confident yesterday that the police and fire services, ambulance, Defence Force and the nation’s hospitals are all prepared for “The Mother of All Carnivals” today and tomorrow with the expectation that there will be some issues.

A winning ‘Party’ for Renegades

A winning ‘Party’ for Renegades

“Steelband came out to party. Steelband came out to jam, jam, jam. Steelband came out to boogie woogie!”

That was the playful sing-song celebratory declaration yesterday from newly-crowned National Panorama Large Conventional champion BP Renegades arranger Duvone Stewart.

Recommended for you