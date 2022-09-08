Constable Arlene Briggs-Pascall has passed away.
Briggs-Pascall who gave almost a decade of service to this country as a Special Reserve Police Officer, after entering the police service in November 2013, died on Sunday. She was 54-years-old.
She will be remembered by her colleagues as a welcoming and jovial person, a post to the police’s social media page stated. Peers from her stint as part of the TTPS Events Team reminisced on her organisational abilities and bright disposition.
Briggs-Pascall’s colleagues at the Special Reserve Office, where she was last stationed, will miss her warmth and easy personality, the police’s post said.
Briggs-Pascall has left to mourn her husband, daughter and son.
The executive of the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service (TTPS) expressed condolences to her family, friends and colleagues “as we say goodbye to a dear and dedicated officer,” the post added.