Constable Garvin Ralph

Photo from TTPS social media page. 

The police service is mourning the death of constable Garvin Ralph.

Ralph who was the father of a five-month-old boy, died on July 3. He served in the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service (TTPS) for three years and worked at the Chaguanas and Cunupia police stations, in the Central Division.

He was trained and certified in E-ticketing device and became a valuable resource, especially as it related to patrols and trafficking exercises in the division, a post to the police's social media page stated.

Ralph was described as easy going and, the post added, “He was a fearless, action-driven individual. As stated by his colleague, if there were any wrongdoing in the district, Ralph would be the first individual ready to go and render assistance, help or resolve the matter. He took his policing duties seriously."

Ralph leaves to mourn his spouse, son, siblings, friends and colleagues.

