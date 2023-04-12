The Trinidad and Tobago Police Service (TTPS) bids farewell to constable Marlon Rawlins.
He passed away on April 2 at Golden Grove Road, Arouca.
Rawlins, 44, gave twenty years of service to this country after enlisting on November 3, 2003. He was attached to the Special Investigations Unit (SIU)-Piarco and will be fondly remembered by his friends and colleagues as a gentle giant: knowledgeable, patient, hilarious and quiet.
His batch described him as a professional, straightforward and respectful person whose efforts had a tremendous impact on the operations of the SIU, especially at the airport.
Rawlins leaves to mourn his common-law wife, two children ages 19 and 15, mother and four sisters.
Commissioner of Police, Erla Christopher and the executive of the TTPS extended condolences to his family, friends and colleagues.