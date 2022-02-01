The Trinidad and Tobago Police Service (TTPS) has announced the passing of Nadira Jaglal.
Jaglal, 31, gave over ten years of devoted service to the public service and last served at the TTPS Pension Pay Section, a release from the TTPS stated.
Jaglal’s colleagues describe her as a very pleasant easy-going individual.
Nadira who died on Monday, leaves to mourn her husband, two children, her father and a brother.
The Acting Commissioner of Police Mc Donald Jacob and the Executive of the TTPS extended condolences to Jaglal’s family, friends and colleagues.