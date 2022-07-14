Constable Giselle Matthews who served in the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service (TTPS) for 11 years, has passed away.
Matthews who died on July 5, enlisted in the TTPS in August 2010. She worked in the Central and Northern Divisions and last worked at the Malabar police post.
She will be remembered by her colleagues at this location as a friendly, outgoing individual, full of life, a post to the police’s social media page stated.
Her supervisor at the Malabar police post, corporal Jack, added, “WPC Matthews was a jovial, optimistic individual, and her easy-going affability was an added asset as she interacted with the public.”
Insp Ramharrack also expressed sentiments of her cheerful, fun-loving nature.
The TTPS extended condolences to her family, friends, and colleagues. She leaves to mourn her father, brothers, sister and son.
Matthews’s funeral service was held on July 13 in Malabar.