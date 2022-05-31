The Trinidad and Tobago Police Service is mourning the loss of constable Malika Stacia Webb, who passed away on Wednesday.
The mother of six served the police force for 19 years. Webb, 44, enlisted to the service in September 2003 as a Special Reserve Police Officer and was later absorbed as a “regular” officer in June 2021.
A post to the police’s social media page described her as modest, courteous and considerate. it added, “She will be remembered by her colleagues at the Southern Division as a team player, who loved sports and the outdoors. Her colleagues at the San Fernando Criminal Records Office, the San Fernando Charge Room, and the San Fernando Fingerprint Unit all agreed that WPC Webb was an authentic and professional individual, who was customer-oriented and always eager to help those who required her assistance.”
The police service extended condolences to her colleagues, friends and family including her husband Charles Webb.