The Trinidad and Tobago Police Service (TTPS) is mourning the loss of corporal Kofi Barrow.
Barrow, 46, who served this country for 20 years as a police officer, passed away on Sunday due to complications associated with type 2 diabetes.
Barrow was last attached to the Closed-circuit Television Unit, Tobago Division, a post on the TTPS social media page stated.
Inspector Alicia Piggott, shared that Barrow was a very kind and compassionate officer who always gave the extra effort to ensure the work of the day was done, despite his challenges. She said the corporal will be missed dearly and she remembered his pleasant disposition and added that he always had a smile, no matter what he was going through.
Barrow leaves to mourn his common-law wife, Stacey Alman and son, Jafi Barrow.
Acting Commissioner of Police Mc Donald Jacob and the executive of the TTPS, shared their deepest condolences with Barrow’s family, friends and colleagues, the post stated.