Constable Kern Leaton Eastman has passed away.
Eastman enlisted in the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service (TTPS) on August 5, 2015 and served for seven years.
A post to the police’s social media page described him as a man of style, dedicated to service and family.
Inspector Prince, who mentored him for the first three years of his service, remembered him as a dedicated, affable officer, committed to service. She fondly remembered him as a style maverick, who was always fashionable and elegant, however, it was Eastman’s knack for operational duties which left an indelible mark on her, the police’s post said.
His colleagues said that even while hospitalized, Eastman had big dreams for his children.
Eastman, 30, who died on July 28, leaves to mourn his two children and his mother, father and siblings.
The officers with whom Eastman worked with at the Scarborough, Roxborough, Shirvan Road and Charlottesville police stations all said, that Eastman was an officer who was loved by all.
The TTPS extended condolences to his family, friends, and colleagues.