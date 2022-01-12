The Trinidad and Tobago Police Service is mourning the loss of Sgt Shurland Beckles who died on Tuesday due to a heart attack.
Beckles, 41, enlisted as a police officer in 2001 and was last attached to the Arima police station, a release from the TTPS stated.
Inspector Greene of the Northern Division said, “The death of Sgt Beckles is a great loss to the Arima police station and by extension the TTPS. He was a very pleasant and caring officer and a friend to all.”
The release further stated that Beckles, who had two daughters, will be remembered as an officer who was very easy-going, who also took time to get his work done and made sure his colleagues were comfortable at the workplace.
Acting Commissioner of Police Mc Donald Jacob and the executive of the TTPS shared their deepest condolences with the family, friends and colleagues of Beckles who passed away at the Arima Hospital, the release said.