The Trinidad and Tobago Police Service (TTPS) is expressing condolences following the passing of Sgt Verne Laurence Titte.
He died on November 6 at his Belmont home.
Titte, 51, was a veteran police officer who served this country for 33 years. He enlisted into the TTPS on August 2, 1989 and spent 16 years of his service at the Guard and Emergency Branch before his most recent transfer to the Maraval police station in 2020.
A post to the police’s social media page added that Titte was last attached to the Western Division as the Administrative Sergeant of the Maraval police station and remembered as a “model and exemplary police officer” who was not only the “livewire of any atmosphere” but also as the “glue that held many officers together in the workplace.”
During his career, Sgt Titte was “highly commended” and received several awards for dedication to duty, prompt and diligent action and painstaking enquiry.
Acting Commissioner of Police Mc Donald Jacob and the TTPS’ Executive, join the rank and file, to salute the service and life of Sgt Verne Laurence Titte and express their sincerest condolences to his family, friends and loved ones, the police's post said.
Titte leaves to mourn his wife, Dawn, three children and siblings.