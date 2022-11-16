Officers of the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service (TTPS) are mourning the death of constable Kyle Lashley.
Lashley tragically lost his life on November 12, 2022, a post to the police’s social media page stated.
The Special Reserve Officer answered the call to service, and enlisted on November 18, 2016 at the age of 20.
Lashley was just shy of his sixth year of service and was described as a respectful officer who was always willing to accept advice and constructive criticism to foster his growth and development.
He will be remembered by his colleagues and friends as an easy-going person who would fill the workplace with treats made by his mother, the police’s post said.
Lashley leaves his mother, five siblings, and colleagues at the Crown Point police station and Scarborough Traffic Branch to cherish his memory.
The Acting Commissioner of Police Mc Donald Jacob and the Executive of the TTPS joined fellow officers to offer deepest condolences to his family, friends, and colleagues.