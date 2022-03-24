He has been described by the police as an officer who was dedicated, customer-driven and temperate.
Sergeant Vijay Ramdhanie passed away on Wednesday. He enlisted in the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service (TTPS) in August 1983 and served for 33 years. He took up the baton again and served for an additional two years as a Special Reserves Officer.
A post on the TTPS social media page stated that Ramdhanie had a long and impeccable career and will be remembered by his colleagues at the Southern Division as a repository of information ranging from Driving Under the Influence (DUI), to Speed and Accident Investigation. He was a certified Breathalyzer trainer, having attended several DUI training courses in the United States.
The Senior Superintendent of the Southern Division said, “Sgt Vijay’s passion was traffic, and his contributions have assisted in reducing road deaths, and making public places safe.”
The social media post said Ramdhanie conducted a series of lectures in traffic investigation and control and was always ready and willing to advise junior officers about the rules and regulations of traffic-related incidents. He was a strong motivator who earned the respect of his colleagues as he was always able to bring the best out of other officers. His commitment to customer service and his dedication to duty, even while ill, will forever be etched in the minds of his colleagues.
Ramdhanie leaves to mourn his wife and three children. “Vijay was a true role model and an example to younger officers of the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service, a man committed to his family and his profession. Sgt Vijay has left a legacy of professionalism, commitment and dedication to duty,” the post said.
The TTPS extended condolences to Ramdhanie’s family, friends and colleagues.