Is your vehicle's number plate secured with tamper-resistant screws?
Implementing this, is one of the tips offered by the police service as it reminds the public of vehicle safety for Carnival.
Other safety measures to drivers include that they:
-Always lock car doors and ensure windows and sunroofs are closed.
-Affix locking anti-tamper wheel nuts to secure alloy wheels and install gear selector lock/foot brake lock.
-Do not leave valuable items visible inside the vehicle. They should be hidden properly if they must be left in the car.
Citizens with information on stolen vehicles can call the Stolen Vehicles Squad at 627-0729, 999 or Crime Stoppers.