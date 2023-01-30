TTPS praises hero cop

The actions of an off-duty police officer in rescuing a woman after she was stabbed by her boyfriend are being praised by the T&T Police Service (TTPS).
In a press release issued last week Tuesday, the TTPS highlighted the actions of Police Constable Stefan Samuel, in rescuing the 18-year-old woman and her two-year-old.
On January 17, the victim was said to be at her home in Building 11 in Maloney Gardens when at about 11 a.m. that day, she was visited by a 24-year-old man known to her.
The two got into an argument, during which the suspect pulled out a knife and stabbed the 18-year-old woman in her neck and back.
He then attempted to flee the scene.
Other relatives who were at the home at the time raised an alarm, and residents of the area pursued the suspect.
The group was able to detain the suspect a short distance away.
He was held with a black knife in his possession.
The injured woman was taken to the Arima Hospital, where she was stabilised and then transferred to the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex in Mt Hope.
“I kept thinking that there was no way I was letting him escape and at the same time my mind kept going back to the woman bleeding on the ground,” Samuel said in the release.
Samuel, who is assigned to the Cumuto Police Station, was off-duty at the time.
t was said that Samuel also rendered aid to the bleeding woman and rushed her along with her father to the Arima General Hospital where she was treated.
The child was not severely injured in the incident.
The suspect was held a short while later by a police patrol and residents, in the vicinity of the Churchill Roosevelt Highway.
“It was challenging to detain the attacker who was very aggressive, and of course, resisted all attempts to restrain him,” Samuel revealed.
He added, “I successfully restrained him by holding his upper body from the back as onlookers and neighbours came. He grew more agitated and continued to resist – the scene became extremely chaotic.”
He said, with the help of the community, he was able to regain control of the situation.
“I am glad that I was there at the right time and was able to assist and be a part of helping to save a life,” Samuel said. “My heart goes out to the family of the victim, especially the toddler.
“I have been in contact with her father who keeps me updated on her status. Now that I know she is stable, I am relieved.
“You know, as police officers, our motto ‘To Protect and Serve with Pride’ extends beyond when we take off our uniform. We should always try to be our brother’s keeper,” he encouraged.
The suspect has since been charged with attempted murder.