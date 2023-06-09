The Trinidad and Tobago Police Service (TTPS) issued a release on Friday stating that the integrity of its promotion exercise is not compromised.
The release came following social media posts about the process.
The police's release stated that, “The TTPS is currently engaged in an expansive promotion exercise. The TTPS is aware of statements on social media questioning the integrity of the said interview and selection process, alleging that interview questions and answers have been leaked and are circulating on social media.”
It added that given the importance of this promotion exercise, the TTPS has been meticulous and very calculated in the execution of this project, and rigorous measures have been implemented to maintain the integrity of the process.
One such measure is an oath of secrecy taken by all internal and external members of the Promotion Advisory Board. Added to this, the board has never produced, generated or scripted model answers to the questions posed to the candidates, the release stated.
“Furthermore, the questions posed to candidates are chosen through a random selection process and are in no set order. While promotion interview questions and assumed answers may be circulating on social media, the TTPS stands by the integrity of the promotion process and can assure all candidates and stakeholders, that such information did not originate from the Promotion Advisory Board or the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service. However, the TTPS will re-examine the stringency of its procedures, to further ensure that the integrity of this important promotion exercise is maintained,” the release said.
It was also stated that, contrary to claims of nepotism made on social media regarding the promotion exercise, neither acting DCP Ramnarine Samaroo nor acting DCP Curt Simon have daughters who are currently employed at the TTPS.